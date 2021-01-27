Advertisement

Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress

The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of Representatives to three two-year terms.(U.S. Senate Photographic Studio)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOSA) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, along with other Republican Senators, has reintroduced an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would impose term limits on members of Congress.

“Every year, Congress spends billions of dollars on giveaways for the well-connected: Washington insiders get taxpayer money and members of Congress get re-elected, all while the system fails the American people. It’s no wonder that the vast majority of Americans from every political stripe – Republicans, Democrats, and Independents – overwhelmingly support congressional term limits,” said Sen. Cruz.

The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms, and members of the House of Representatives to three two-year terms.

“The rise of political careerism in today’s Congress is a sharp departure from what the Founders intended for our federal governing bodies. I have long called for this solution for the brokenness of Washington, D.C., and I will continue fighting to hold career politicians accountable. As I have done in the past, I urge my colleagues to submit this constitutional amendment to the states for speedy ratification,” Sen. Cruz said.

Sen. Cruz was joined by Sen. Mike Braum (R-Ind.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) in reintroducing the amendment.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tawna Miller and Clay Phillips.
Ky. couple accused of putting body of man who died in their home inside garbage can
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; more contagious variant confirmed in Kentucky
Snowfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Accumulating snow possible
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15
KSP is investigating a deadly crash on Mount Vernon Road in Madison County.
One person dead after Madison County crash

Latest News

Monoclonal antibody treatment is being used in several area hospitals, including Bluegrass...
Some Lexington area hospitals offering monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19
We’re told crews are focusing on bridges, overpasses and ramps, which tend to freeze the...
Lexington road crews prepare for winter weather
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A about the wait and safety of vaccines
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 photo the railway tracks where hundred thousands of...
‘Some of the worst evils in history’: Lexington rabbi discusses Holocaust Remembrance Day
With vaccines offering a potential end to the pandemic, a new worry has emerged: new variants...
WATCH | Will the current vaccines protect against new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus?