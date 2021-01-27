‘Some of the worst evils in history’: Lexington rabbi discusses Holocaust Remembrance Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday, Jan. 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The day commemorates the liberation of the concentration camp Auschwitz.

The United Nations urges the world to pause and honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin from Chabad of the Bluegrass says it’s also a day to remember the size and scope and the complicity that the Holocaust required and the ambivalence of millions across the western world.

“We recall that the world saw some of the most evil acts we’ve ever seen in human history. They saw concentration camps, gas chambers, mass graves that include members of my own family and the world did nothing. They did less than nothing. They shut doors to those who they knew were fleeing. Some of the worst evils in history,” Rabbi Litvin said.

Wednesday night at 7:30, the University of Kentucky will host Holocaust survivor Fred Gross. You can find more information about that by clicking here.

