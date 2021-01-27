Advertisement

Target to give $500 bonus to hourly workers

Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.(CNN Newsource, Target)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced it will provide a $500 bonus for hourly workers in stores, distribution centers and corporate offices.

Store directors and other leaders will receive bonuses up to $2,000.

Target has provided bonuses to employees five times since the pandemic began.

The retailer plans to continue offering various coronavirus benefits. This includes free virtual doctor visits, 30-day paid leave for high-risk employees and counseling services.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tawna Miller and Clay Phillips.
Ky. couple accused of putting body of man who died in their home inside garbage can
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; more contagious variant confirmed in Kentucky
Snowfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Accumulating snow possible
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15
KSP is investigating a deadly crash on Mount Vernon Road in Madison County.
One person dead after Madison County crash

Latest News

The selling comes amid uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will deliver on its...
Stocks have their worst day since October as Big Tech sinks
FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Acting legend Cloris Leachman dies at age 94
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind....
Feds withheld info on virus cases following executions
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
Biden: ‘We can’t wait any longer’ to address climate crisis
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence