‘Time stood still’: One-year-old Pike County girl faces cancer diagnosis

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shortly after her first birthday, Eryn Adkins’ mom noticed swelling in her stomach. After three different trips to different pediatricians, an ultrasound found a tumor on her kidney.

“I mean, it felt like time stood still,” said Eryn’s dad Jack Adkins. “The first question we asked is, ‘What possibility is this that it’s not cancer?’ And she said, ‘There’s a very slight possibility that it isn’t, but cancer’s at the top of the list.’”

The family traveled to Cincinnatti for what they thought would be a one-week stay on January 4, but they remained there as of Tuesday, unsure how much longer the stay will last. Eryn had her right kidney removed two days after getting to Cincinnatti because doctors said the tumor was inside of the kidney. When her pathology report results came back, her parents learned that Eryn had clear cell sarcoma of the kidney.

“She don’t understand any of this. And, you know, it’s heartbreaking for us especially,” said Adkins.

After undergoing surgery to insert a port for chemotherapy, Eryn began radiation treatments.

“We’re having to be the ones to help hold her down, to help do stuff for her. And she’s looking at you crying; looking at you for protection.” Adkins said. “She don’t understand any of that.”

Now, with two treatments left and plans to receive chemotherapy through July, her family has a long road ahead.

“The future, to us, looks like many, many trips back and forth,” said Adkins.

People in their Pike County community are hoping to ease some of their burdens. Facebook pages have popped up all month with new fundraisers for Eryn. From a dessert auction to photography sales, people are coming together to ask for prayers for baby Eryn.

Haley Kendrick, a 16-year-old friend of the family, took her passion for art and decided to use it to benefit Eryn. She transformed her art Facebook page into a fundraiser, asking people to purchase Paintings for Eryn to benefit the family.

“We’re already going through this pandemic, it’s already a rough enough world as it is. And, so, I just thought it would be great to help someone out that really needs it,” Kendrick said. “And she’s a baby. You know, she can’t fend for herself. So we’ve got to help her out.”

The page quickly raised more than $500 and Kendrick said she hopes to get at least $1,000 for the family.

“I don’t say my group, I say our group. Because, you know, we’re a community,” said Kendrick. “And we get to help her out together. It’s not just a one-person thing.”

Adkins said the community response has been incredible. He said seeing friends and strangers reach out to the family is like something they have never experienced. But he also said the family has faith that Eryn’s journey is not too big for her to handle.

“I think being able to cope with it has become easier, just for the simple fact that I truly believe that God’s gonna take care of her. I feel that God has a purpose for her. He has a plan for everything and I feel like he has a plan for her too,” Adkins said. “He might be using her as some type of piece to His master plan to get to other people. I don’t know. But, I trust in Him that He’s gonna take care of her and she’s gonna be healed from this.”

Eryn’s mother Andrea Adkins said the journey has also taught them the importance of parents being advocates for their children, pushing for answers, and noticing the signs when they are in need.

