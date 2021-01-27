Advertisement

UK’s next opponent No. 5 Texas upset by No. 24 Oklahoma 80-79

The Wildcats host the Longhorns Saturday night at 8:00 at Rupp Arena.
Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) reacts after scoring against Texas during the second half...
Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) reacts after scoring against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (WKYT) - Austin Reaves scored a game-high 23 points and No. 24 Oklahoma beat No. 5 Texas in Austin Tuesday night 80-79.

De’Vion Harmon added 13 points for the Sooners (10-4, 6-3).

Kai Jones led the Longhorns (11-3, 5-2) with 15 points and former UK target Greg Brown added 14 points.

Kentucky hosts No. 5 Texas Saturday night at 8:00 at Rupp Arena as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

