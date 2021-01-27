UK’s next opponent No. 5 Texas upset by No. 24 Oklahoma 80-79

AUSTIN, Texas (WKYT) - Austin Reaves scored a game-high 23 points and No. 24 Oklahoma beat No. 5 Texas in Austin Tuesday night 80-79.

De’Vion Harmon added 13 points for the Sooners (10-4, 6-3).

Kai Jones led the Longhorns (11-3, 5-2) with 15 points and former UK target Greg Brown added 14 points.

Kentucky hosts No. 5 Texas Saturday night at 8:00 at Rupp Arena as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.