VACCINE TEAM | Q&A about the wait and safety of vaccines

Officials cite supply issues for delays in getting vaccines out.
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

Why is it taking so long to vaccinate Kentuckians?

While Kentucky did get off to a slow start with its vaccination effort, Gov. Andy Beshear and federal officials say the delays now are all tied to supply issues.

“Right now, we believe that we have the infrastructure to vaccinate about a quarter-million people a week,” Gov. Beshear explained to CNN on Wednesday when saying the state expects to see 16 percent more vaccine during next week’s shipment. “But again, [we are] getting somewhere between 56,000 and even with the increase about mid-60,000 vaccines. All this comes down to supply. Each state will work out its distribution issues. It all comes down to the supply.”

Kentucky isn’t alone in not having supply right now to satisfy demand.

“I know that many Americans are anxious and eager to get vaccinated,” said White House COVID-19 Response Team Senior Advisor Andy Slavitt. “We are tasking action to increase supply and to increase capacity. But even so, it will be months before everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one.”

How many of the developers, scientists and executives that created the vaccines got vaccinated?

We couldn’t find an exact answer to that question, but we do know Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced on Twitter this week that his 84-year-old father-in-law in Greece was the first in his family to receive the vaccine.

In December, Bourla said he would wait his turn because he’s 59 years old and in good health.

In late December, Moderna’s plan to offer the vaccine to all its employees and board members raised eyebrows. Some questioned why they would get it before millions of other Americans. Others agreed they should because the company is conducting essential services by developing, making and delivering vaccine.

Can you give us information about when and where drive-through vaccinations are available?

Gov. Andy Beshear says he will share information about regional drive-through sites during a briefing at 4 p.m. Thursday, January 28.

WKYT will carry that briefing live on-air and online.

