Gov. Beshear reports 2,424 new COVID-19 cases; 47 deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman started out the COVID briefing reporting that in the first week of the state’s internet speed test, about 31,400 households have participated.

Gov. Beshear says the federal government will now increase Kentucky’s allocation by 16-17% each week, which is about 8,800 more doses per week.

Governor Beshear reported 2,424 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 352,943 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.35 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 413 are in kids 18 or younger.

Today’s daily case total marks the lowest Wednesday in four weeks.

There were 47 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 3,542.

As of Wednesday, 1,597 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 387 are in the ICU, and 225 are on ventilators. At least 41,925 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Dr. Steven Stack addressed the COVID variant that has been confirmed in Kentucky, two cases in Kenton County. He says it is more contagious, but it is not more lethal. But, he says this makes face masks and self-quarantining even more critical.

“Those variations, the more we let the virus spread, the more the virus has a chance to replicate, the more mutations occur, the more risk we have, the more harm and danger. So please, wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick,” Dr. Stack said.

