Advertisement

Will the current vaccines protect against new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus?

By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With vaccines offering a potential end to the pandemic, a new worry has emerged: new variants of the coronavirus.

Tuesday, we learned cases of the variant first discovered in the United Kingdom have been found in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; more contagious variant confirmed in Kentucky

Infectious disease experts believe the new variant is more transmissible than the version that’s normally seen in the United States. However, so far, there’s no indication that it’s any more deadly.

A professor of molecular biochemistry at the University of Kentucky tells us the multiple variants that are emerging are being tracked across the globe. She told us it was expected that different versions of the coronavirus would begin to appear.

The question now for a lot of people is, will the vaccines that are being administered across the country offer protection against those variants?

Health leaders react to COVID variant in Kentucky

Dr. Charles Kennedy, an epidemiologist at Saint Joseph, said, so far, they believe they will.

“It’s everybody’s hope that the current vaccine strains basically will provide cross-reactivity and immunity against these variant strains,” Dr. Kennedy said. “But it’s important to keep in mind if there are vaccine preparations they were based on a genetic sequencing from a year ago.

On a practical level, that means the precautions we’ve been taking should continue, especially if that new variant is even more easily transmitted.

Experts at the University of Kentucky tell us it’s still unknown if people will have to get a COVID-19 vaccine every year to account for the different variants, or if the current vaccines will provide prolonged protection.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tawna Miller and Clay Phillips.
Ky. couple accused of putting body of man who died in their home inside garbage can
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; more contagious variant confirmed in Kentucky
Snowfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Accumulating snow possible
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15
KSP is investigating a deadly crash on Mount Vernon Road in Madison County.
One person dead after Madison County crash

Latest News

Monoclonal antibody treatment is being used in several area hospitals, including Bluegrass...
Some Lexington area hospitals offering monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19
We’re told crews are focusing on bridges, overpasses and ramps, which tend to freeze the...
Lexington road crews prepare for winter weather
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A about the wait and safety of vaccines
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 photo the railway tracks where hundred thousands of...
‘Some of the worst evils in history’: Lexington rabbi discusses Holocaust Remembrance Day
With vaccines offering a potential end to the pandemic, a new worry has emerged: new variants...
WATCH | Will the current vaccines protect against new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus?