All residents, staff at Sayre Christian Village receive opportunities to get 1st dose of vaccine

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in nursing homes and other long-term nursing facilities were some of the first people to be vaccinated and there were some logistical challenges to get doses to those residents.

One of those facilities is Sayre Christian Village in Lexington. All residents and staff at Sayre have had the opportunity to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A few still have to get the second dose.

The senior living community has hosted four vaccination clinics so far.

CEO Karen Venis says more than 800 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Sayre Christian Village hosted a vaccination clinic Wednesday with CVS.

“They come. They bring the vaccine with them. They prepare it. It’s stored appropriately, so all the heavy lifting is on them, which is helpful for us and it makes it a much smoother day,” Venis said.

The federal government partnered with CVS and Walgreens to administer COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable Americans living in long term care facilities. Kentucky chose to be apart of that plan.

State health officials say there are about 20,000 long term care residents and 5,000 assisted living or personal care facilities.

While places like Sayre Christian Village are almost finished with vaccine distribution, others are just getting started or even waiting to begin.

The Nursing Home Ombudsman Agency of the Bluegrass explained this is due to the fact that nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and senior independent living facilities fall into different categories.

We’re told everyone will have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated by mid-February.

Governor Andy Beshear has said everyone in long-term care and assisted living communities will be vaccinated by March 1.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

