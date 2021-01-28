Advertisement

Bell County man found sleeping on the side of the road arrested on outstanding warrants

Billy Henry was arrested Wednesday afternoon, January 27.
Billy Henry was arrested Wednesday afternoon, January 27.(Bell County Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A call about a body near the roadway Wednesday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a man wanted on outstanding charges.

Bell County dispatch received a call around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday of a body along the side of the road on US-25E near Sharp’s Chapel in Meldrum.

When Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, they found 42-year-old Billy Henry of Hulen about eight feet from traffic laying on his back with his arms folded. Henry woke up moments after the deputies arrived and got to his feet saying he was just resting.

He acknowledged his identity and deputies ran a background check, which revealed that Henry had four outstanding warrants for his arrest.

He is being held in the Bell County Detention Center on a $1,500 cash bond.

