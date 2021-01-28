Advertisement

CDC urges us to get our 2nd COVID shot on time

The second dose can be given up to six weeks after the first if a delay is necessary
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – While there’s a small amount of wiggle room when it comes to getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to make sure they get the second dose of the same vaccine on time.

“That would be three weeks for the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks for the Moderna vaccine,” according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director.

She knows that sometimes life can get in the way and some may miss their second dose window.

“In those circumstances, the second dose may be given up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first,” Walensky said.

The most common vaccine side effects are pain, swelling and redness in the arm where you got the shot.

Chills, tiredness and headaches are more commonly seen after the second dose.

The side effects usually start within a day or two of getting the vaccine but go away in a few days. Most of them have been mild to moderate.

“These symptoms mean that your immune system is revving up and the vaccine is actually working,” according to Walensky.

However, the CDC says a small number of people have had severe side effects that affected their ability to do daily activities.

Severe allergic reactions known as anaphylaxis are not, a major problem with the coronavirus vaccines so far. Only a handful of cases have been reported.

“Let me be clear. These are rare treatable outcomes, and the COVID-19 vaccines are safe,” Walensky said.

If you’ve had a severe allergic reaction or an immediate allergic reaction, even if it wasn’t severe, to any ingredient in the vaccines, the CDC says you shouldn’t get it.

You can find a list of the ingredients on the CDC’s website under the COVID-19 vaccines tab.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP is investigating a deadly crash on Mount Vernon Road in Madison County.
One person dead after Madison County crash
WWA
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Weather Advisory
Snowfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Accumulating snow possible
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,424 new COVID-19 cases; 47 deaths
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split
FILE - In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, the alleged mastermind...
Pakistan court orders accused in Daniel Pearl’s death freed
Corky Lee died Wednesday in New York City’s Queens borough of complications from COVID-19, his...
Corky Lee, known for photographing Asian America, dies at 73
At least six people died in a liquid nitrogen leak at a Georgia poultry plant.
Liquid nitrogen leak in Ga. poultry plant kills 6
Despite the Trump administration's promise, the government has no more 'reserve' 2nd vaccine...
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants