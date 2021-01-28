Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps and Flurries Remain

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flurries and snow showers are winding down across the region this evening as the frigid temps roll on. Lows tonight drop into the low and middle teens for many areas. Watch for black ice if you’re traveling.

Friday features some sunshine and temps in the 30s.

Our next system continues to look the part of a thumper snow/mix system on the leading edge of it Saturday evening and Saturday night, especially across the north and northeast. Rain then takes over areawide into Sunday, then we make the transition over to light snow, snow showers and squalls from Sunday night through Tuesday.

Let’s focus on this front end potential before getting to the wraparound action. The signal is very consistent for snow and a wintry mix across areas of northern Kentucky into some of northeastern Kentucky.

We change to plain old rain for Sunday as temps hit the 40s.

Rounds of snow and snow showers kick in for Monday and we will likely see some accumulations to kick off the month of February.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP is investigating a deadly crash on Mount Vernon Road in Madison County.
One person dead after Madison County crash
WWA
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Weather Advisory
Snowfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Accumulating snow possible
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,424 new COVID-19 cases; 47 deaths
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence

Latest News

What is considered high risk in Ky. for vaccinations?
WATCH | What is considered high risk in Ky. for vaccinations?
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | 3 things to know from today’s vaccine announcement
WKYT ‘s Amber Philpott re-visited two of the COVID survivors we profiled early on to see how...
Kentucky COVID-19 survivors talk about life after the virus
Priority for those 70 and over; new regional vaccine sites; new website and hotline for questions
WATCH | VACCINE TEAM | 3 things to know from today’s vaccine announcement
As it snows, melts, then freezes over, the roads can be icy for several days.
WATCH | Lexington tow truck driver talks about how snow and ice impact travel