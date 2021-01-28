Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps and Flurries Remain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flurries and snow showers are winding down across the region this evening as the frigid temps roll on. Lows tonight drop into the low and middle teens for many areas. Watch for black ice if you’re traveling.

Friday features some sunshine and temps in the 30s.

Our next system continues to look the part of a thumper snow/mix system on the leading edge of it Saturday evening and Saturday night, especially across the north and northeast. Rain then takes over areawide into Sunday, then we make the transition over to light snow, snow showers and squalls from Sunday night through Tuesday.

Let’s focus on this front end potential before getting to the wraparound action. The signal is very consistent for snow and a wintry mix across areas of northern Kentucky into some of northeastern Kentucky.

We change to plain old rain for Sunday as temps hit the 40s.

Rounds of snow and snow showers kick in for Monday and we will likely see some accumulations to kick off the month of February.

