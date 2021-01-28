Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | This snowy round wraps up, and the next one blows in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One system moves out of the region today, but there is little time for rest—the next round of weather rolls in on Saturday night.

Sunshine will be back in the sky today. It will work more toward melting snow and less on warming things up. It will remain chilly today and on Friday. There is a good chance that early morning temperatures will drop to the teens. Wind chill readings will hover around the upper single digits for Friday morning.

The next troublemaker will bring some wintry weather to the region. It begins as snow and a mix for a little while. I will eventually make a full transition to rain on Sunday. We will experience a soggy period until late that night. Our next round of snow will blow in on Monday. This has accumulation potential! Plenty of time to evaluate this system,

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.