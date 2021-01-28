Advertisement

Lexington tow truck driver talks about how snow and ice impact travel

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whenever it snows, tow trucks are busy on the roads.

As it snows, melts, then freezes over, the roads can be icy for several days.

Tow truck driver Michael Blackburn says most crashes happen as the winter weather first starts and roads aren’t treated yet, but he still expects quite a few calls Thursday.

He says most snow-related crashes aren’t serious, with only minor or no injuries at all. Some vehicles slide off roads, hit curbs or get into fender benders.

Blackburn says the interstate, bridges, and ramps are the most dangerous areas. While it might look like the roads are just wet, Blackburn warns that it could actually be black ice.

He repeats the simple advice of using extra caution when you’re behind the wheel in the winter.

“Just use caution on bridgeways, especially on days like today is when it’s not going to get much over 30 at all,” Blackburn said. “Bridgeways are a place where I would definitely use caution. Obviously, give yourself a little bit more room in between traffic and, if you see us working on the side of the road, give us a little bit of room because we want to go home too.”

With the pandemic, Blackburn says the towing companies are trying to limit the number of people they transport. They’re hoping people can get a ride from the crash instead of hopping in the truck.

Kentucky does have a “move over law” meaning vehicles should move to the next lane when an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP is investigating a deadly crash on Mount Vernon Road in Madison County.
One person dead after Madison County crash
WWA
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Weather Advisory
Snowfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Accumulating snow possible
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,424 new COVID-19 cases; 47 deaths
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence

Latest News

What is considered high risk in Ky. for vaccinations?
WATCH | What is considered high risk in Ky. for vaccinations?
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | 3 things to know from today’s vaccine announcement
WKYT ‘s Amber Philpott re-visited two of the COVID survivors we profiled early on to see how...
Kentucky COVID-19 survivors talk about life after the virus
Priority for those 70 and over; new regional vaccine sites; new website and hotline for questions
WATCH | VACCINE TEAM | 3 things to know from today’s vaccine announcement
As it snows, melts, then freezes over, the roads can be icy for several days.
WATCH | Lexington tow truck driver talks about how snow and ice impact travel