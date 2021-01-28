Lexington tow truck driver talks about how snow and ice impact travel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whenever it snows, tow trucks are busy on the roads.

As it snows, melts, then freezes over, the roads can be icy for several days.

Tow truck driver Michael Blackburn says most crashes happen as the winter weather first starts and roads aren’t treated yet, but he still expects quite a few calls Thursday.

I caught up with my neighbor Michael before he hits the roads today. As you can imagine, towing companies are busy when it snows. Hear from him at noon on @WKYT



Side note: Michael is a great neighbor- He jumped my car when the battery died last month! pic.twitter.com/kfworgEfYb — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) January 28, 2021

He says most snow-related crashes aren’t serious, with only minor or no injuries at all. Some vehicles slide off roads, hit curbs or get into fender benders.

Blackburn says the interstate, bridges, and ramps are the most dangerous areas. While it might look like the roads are just wet, Blackburn warns that it could actually be black ice.

He repeats the simple advice of using extra caution when you’re behind the wheel in the winter.

“Just use caution on bridgeways, especially on days like today is when it’s not going to get much over 30 at all,” Blackburn said. “Bridgeways are a place where I would definitely use caution. Obviously, give yourself a little bit more room in between traffic and, if you see us working on the side of the road, give us a little bit of room because we want to go home too.”

With the pandemic, Blackburn says the towing companies are trying to limit the number of people they transport. They’re hoping people can get a ride from the crash instead of hopping in the truck.

Kentucky does have a “move over law” meaning vehicles should move to the next lane when an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.