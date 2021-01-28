Advertisement

Mayor Gorton, County Council hold special meeting about COVID-19, vaccinations

By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council held a special meeting Thursday morning to give an update and discuss COVID-19 and vaccinations in Lexington:

We learned more about the City of Lexington’s plans to distribute the coronavirus vaccine. The plan includes an effort to reach those who might not be able to get the vaccine in other ways.

The co-chair of the city’s vaccine task force, Chuck Mix, said in the six weeks Lexington has been vaccinating, more than 48,000 people have received a shot.

They are trying to get that vaccine into people’s arms as quickly as possible, which includes educating people who are reluctant to take it and expanding the number of people who are eligible.

While the health department had been focusing their efforts on healthcare workers, Wednesday, in coordination with the Lexington Senior Center, they did a trial run of 300 people over 70.

The hope is they’ll be able to offer the vaccine to people who can’t go to the mass vaccination sites because of issues with mobility, technological, and transportation.

The health department expects their notification link for that signup to open Friday.

