Teacher arrested for murder for hire plot against mother

OLIVE HILL, Ky (WSAZ) -- The Superintendent of Carter County Schools confirms to WSAZ.com Thursday that Billy Reynolds, 41, was a teacher and bus driver for the district.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say Reynolds’ murder for hire plot against his mother was foiled when the individual he was attempting to hire contacted them.

Superintendent Dr. Ronnie Dotson says Reynolds has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

OLIVE HILL, Ky (WSAZ) -- A man has been arrested for attempting to hire someone to kill his mother.

According to Kentucky State Police in Ashland, on January 15 an individual notified troopers that Billy Reynolds, 41, had spoken to them about a murder for hire plot against his mother.

After an investigation, detectives with the Kentucky State Police and FBI were able to implicate and arrest Billy Reynolds, 41.

Reynolds is facing a Class B felony charge of solicitation of murder and is currently in the Carter County Detention Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.