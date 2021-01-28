Advertisement

Teacher arrested for murder for hire plot against mother

The district superintendent says Reynolds has been suspended
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OLIVE HILL, Ky (WSAZ) -- The Superintendent of Carter County Schools confirms to WSAZ.com Thursday that Billy Reynolds, 41, was a teacher and bus driver for the district.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say Reynolds’ murder for hire plot against his mother was foiled when the individual he was attempting to hire contacted them.

Superintendent Dr. Ronnie Dotson says Reynolds has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

