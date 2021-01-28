Advertisement

NKU campus vandalized with white supremacist graffiti, investigation underway

The university said they are investigating.
The university said they are investigating.(Provided to FOX19)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Graffiti and materials from the Patriot Front, a white-supremacist group, were discovered on the campus of Northern Kentucky University on Wednesday.

The Patriot Front is a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America in the aftermath of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, of August 12, 2017, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

University officials said it will be investigated and reviewed by the university’s new Bias Response Protocol Team.

“NKU unequivocally denounces white supremacy propaganda. These views run counter to our core values and our commitment to equity and inclusion of diversity. We are an inclusive community that celebrates diversity, equity and social justice. We thank the members of our campus community that alerted us to this incident,” the university said in a statement.

