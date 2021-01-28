Scott County officials urge drivers to be careful after snowfall

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In Georgetown, with temperatures in the teens, the roadways won’t always be the most pretty Thursday after the most recent winter weather event.

On the main streets, traffic moving right along, but you have some spots on the outer portions of the road that are a bit icy and snowy but it does not seem to be impacting travel by car.

Some people have been removing snow and ice from their vehicles, while some sidewalks have been slick. With Thursday’s high-temperature not reaching freezing, we risk all of the snow freezing over and becoming a hassle the rest of the day and into Friday.

We talked with Scott County Road officials that mention they are diligently working on the main roads and getting to secondary roads throughout the rest of the day to ensure safety.

I’m here in Scott County where the transportation board says 75% of the roads are in good shape. Their crews have been out all night working hard and the sunshine today has really helped their efforts. I’ll be live at noon for more updates. #wkyt #roads #Georgetown #kywx pic.twitter.com/VQ8lgaHuud — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) January 28, 2021

Officials say anyone driving needs to take their time and be careful out on those roadways because things can get icy and slick very quickly. Also adding the sun reflecting off the snow can make it hard for people to see while driving.

Plentiful sunshine should help to add to some of the snow melting in Scott County and around most of Kentucky.

Of course, we have to wonder with stagnant temperatures will all of it freeze overnight and the potential for black ice and the roads Friday, but road crews will continue to be diligent.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.