Snow leaves some Lexington roads icy for morning commute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow left some Lexington streets covered overnight.

We’re still seeing some impact from the snow and ice out on the roadways Thursday morning, but the sun coming up does seem to be having an impact on the roads.

It looks like that little extra heat is helping the salt react with the snow and clear up some of those hard to eliminate pockets.

Side streets and even parts of some main roads are still icy and snow covered this morning. This was at Sir Barton Way and Man O’War. Make sure you’re driving slow adding some extra space and staying safe out there. pic.twitter.com/WpZaTLT07R — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) January 28, 2021

Lexington Road Crews have been out since Wednesday, plowing and salting, trying to get the roads in as best condition as they can, but that can be a challenge.

Main roads like interstates and major thoroughfares are looking a lot better than some of these secondary roads, but that doesn’t mean you’re free and clear.

With temps still well below freezing in Lexington, there’s still probably some pockets of ice out on the road that could lead to an accident or two.

So, make sure you’re taking things slow, add some more space and make sure you drive carefully on you’re way around town.

