Snow leaves some Lexington roads icy for morning commute

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow left some Lexington streets covered overnight.

We’re still seeing some impact from the snow and ice out on the roadways Thursday morning, but the sun coming up does seem to be having an impact on the roads.

It looks like that little extra heat is helping the salt react with the snow and clear up some of those hard to eliminate pockets.

Lexington Road Crews have been out since Wednesday, plowing and salting, trying to get the roads in as best condition as they can, but that can be a challenge.

Main roads like interstates and major thoroughfares are looking a lot better than some of these secondary roads, but that doesn’t mean you’re free and clear.

With temps still well below freezing in Lexington, there’s still probably some pockets of ice out on the road that could lead to an accident or two.

So, make sure you’re taking things slow, add some more space and make sure you drive carefully on you’re way around town.

