State leaders asking Kentuckians to conduct speed tests to help address broadband issues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for reliable internet access in Kentucky, especially as children learn from home.

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says more than 10,000 of Kentucky’s children do not have reliable internet, making the last several months of school extremely difficult.

“There is a digital divide in households across Kentucky, especially in rural areas, that has become even more apparent during the pandemic when so many people need it to attend school, go to work, get government services and conduct personal business from home,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “As an educator, I am especially concerned about the 13,000, or 2%, of Kentucky students who lack internet access at home so they are basically cut off from their teachers and classrooms. We have to do better by them.”

It’s why Coleman is urging Kentuckians to take a quick speed test to see how strong their internet availability is or isn’t. The data from these tests will help state leaders locate the problem areas where internet is the least accessible.

“We need as many Kentuckians as possible to take this internet speed test, to get an accurate picture of who has adequate internet access across the state,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The more speed tests taken, the better understanding we will have of our state’s internet capabilities, and the better prepared we will be to repair and expand it.”

Local school districts have seen just how crucial the need for internet relief is for our region.

“It’s been really heartbreaking this year,” said Janice Marcum with Boyd County Schools. “We have those families who not only don’t have access, but on top of that, they can’t get their children, or grandchildren a lot of times, to places that could have access.”

To take the test, click here.

