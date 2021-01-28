UK professor says putting Harriet Tubman on $20 bills would be an important act of representation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Biden administration is reviving a plan To put 19th-century abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman’s face on the $20 bill.

We talked to Amy Murrell Taylor, a professor of history and African American Studies at UK, about the potential change to our currency. She says it would be an important act of representation and an important symbol.

Professor Taylor says symbols on our money are powerful for African Americans but also all Americans. Taylor goes on to say the gesture would be a better representation of who built this country and who helped to make sure this country lived up to its ideals.

“This is a move that is going to allow our currency to represent American history more fully,” Taylor said.

Tubman is credited with rescuing hundreds of slaves from the south. Tubman also served the military as a spy during the American Civil War.

