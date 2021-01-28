Advertisement

UK professor says putting Harriet Tubman on $20 bills would be an important act of representation

In this Feb. 7, 2012 file photo, a wax likeness of the renowned abolitionist and conductor of...
In this Feb. 7, 2012 file photo, a wax likeness of the renowned abolitionist and conductor of the Underground Railroad Harriet Ross Tubman is unveiled at the Presidents Gallery by Madame Tussauds in Washington. With a change of administrations, it looks like Harriet Tubman is once again headed to the front of the $20 bill. Biden press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put the 19th century abolitionist leader on the $20 bill. Obama administration Treasury Secretary Jack Lew had selected Tubman to replace Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, on the $20 bill.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Biden administration is reviving a plan To put 19th-century abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman’s face on the $20 bill.

Plan for Harriet Tubman to appear on $20 bills in works, White House says

We talked to Amy Murrell Taylor, a professor of history and African American Studies at UK, about the potential change to our currency. She says it would be an important act of representation and an important symbol.

Professor Taylor says symbols on our money are powerful for African Americans but also all Americans. Taylor goes on to say the gesture would be a better representation of who built this country and who helped to make sure this country lived up to its ideals.

“This is a move that is going to allow our currency to represent American history more fully,” Taylor said.

Tubman is credited with rescuing hundreds of slaves from the south. Tubman also served the military as a spy during the American Civil War.

