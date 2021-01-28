VACCINE TEAM | 3 things to know from today’s vaccine announcement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

The state announced announced a lot of new information today about vaccinations. Can you recap the highlights?

VACCINATION PRIORITY: Gov. Andy Beshear announced that beginning Monday, COVID-19 vaccination priority will be phase 1B persons 70 years old or older.

REGIONAL VACCINE SITES: Beginning Tuesday, the Kentucky Horse Park and Ephraim McDowell in Danville will become two of four new regional vaccine sites in the state. The state says 3,000 appointments will be available per week at the Kentucky Horse Park while the Danville location expects only 300 doses per week until supplies increase. Appointments are required at both locations. Appointments for the Kentucky Horse Park location may be made online by going here . Appointments at the Ephraim McDowell location in Danville may be made over the phone by calling (859) 936-8350 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

NEW STATE WEBSITE AND HOTLINE: To assist people in knowing their vaccination eligibility based on the state’s phased priority for vaccination , Kentuckians can go here to answer a series of questions. For those needing assistance, they can call (855) 598-2246.

