Vehicles taking it easy in central Kentucky as winter weather continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our crew checked out I-75 in Lexington Wednesday evening to check out interstate conditions.

WKYT’s Shelby Smithson says New Circle Road definitely had some slush but wasn’t totally covered. Cars were taking their time, keeping the speed way down, especially on the interstate, getting nowhere near that 70 miles per hour speed limit.

In Frankfort, snow started coming down and coating the ground, trees, and parked cars around 6:30. The roads through town at that point were mostly clear, but you could see a dusting starting to form on I-64 even that early.

And already a few snow plows were working to keep the interstate as clear as possible.

Conditions are only getting worse as the night goes on, so if you have to be out on the roads make sure you take it slow and be extra cautious.

