Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports highest single-day death total; releases regional vaccine site information

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,947 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 355,877 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.04 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 498 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 69 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 3,611. That’s the highest ever single-day total.

As of Thursday, 1,561 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 370 are in the ICU, and 205 are on ventilators. At least 42,684 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor announced four regional vaccine sites will be opening the first week of February. One will be at Alltech Arena at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington and opens Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.. Appointments will be required-- you can click here to register. Registration opens at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The state says 3,000 appointments will be available per week, for people in tier 1B only at this time.

“These appointments, which are currently limited due to supplies, are for Kentuckians in phase 1B, particularly those 70 and older. These should be 3,000 appointments at the Horse Park, and others across the state aimed at getting our seniors 70 and up vaccinated,” Gov. Beshear said.

The state is also launching a new website and hotline for vaccine information that will be live following the governor’s press briefing Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP is investigating a deadly crash on Mount Vernon Road in Madison County.
One person dead after Madison County crash
WWA
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Weather Advisory
Snowfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Accumulating snow possible
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,424 new COVID-19 cases; 47 deaths
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence

Latest News

What is considered high risk in Ky. for vaccinations?
WATCH | What is considered high risk in Ky. for vaccinations?
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | 3 things to know from today’s vaccine announcement
WKYT ‘s Amber Philpott re-visited two of the COVID survivors we profiled early on to see how...
Kentucky COVID-19 survivors talk about life after the virus
Priority for those 70 and over; new regional vaccine sites; new website and hotline for questions
WATCH | VACCINE TEAM | 3 things to know from today’s vaccine announcement
As it snows, melts, then freezes over, the roads can be icy for several days.
WATCH | Lexington tow truck driver talks about how snow and ice impact travel