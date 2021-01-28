Advertisement

WATCH | The Breakdown with Amber Philpott and Kentucky CancerLink Executive Director Melissa Karrer

By Amber Philpott
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here at WKYT, we’re introducing a new monthly segment called Link 2 Hope with stories that celebrate Kentucky cancer survivors and draw awareness to the many cancers affecting people in the state.

Our Amber Philpott kicked off the segment Tuesday night by sharing the story of a program that aims to increase cervical cancer screenings to help more women fight the disease. You can click this link to find that story.

On Wednesday’s The Breakdown, our Sam Dick spoke with Amber Philpott and Kentucky CancerLink Executive Director Melissa Karrer.

