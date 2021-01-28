What is considered high risk in Ky. for vaccinations?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Vaccinating people in parts of southern Kentucky has been slow going as of late.

“Except for the health department is not receiving any primary doses of vaccine. All we are getting at the Lake Cumberland District Health Department are the second doses for people who were previously vaccinated,” said Stuart Spillman with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

But once the gates are opened for more doses, Lake Cumberland plans to focus on the 70 and up age group. But even younger people could the get shot based on their health.

“So we’re talking about things like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and severe obesity,” Spillman said.

Early CDC lists for chronic health conditions in the 1C phase also included smoking. But no more.

“We are not going to prioritize someone into another category simply because they smoke,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

“Yeah, I totally agree. I was surprised to see that on the list, when the first list came out,” Spillman said.

Spillman says the older population will receive the first doses, according to current phases.

“Again the 70 and older would have to be prioritized, so at the end of the day, if vaccines are left over and there are those people, they will be able to get it,” Spillman said.

Pulaski County health leaders say up to now, they have been able to vaccinate most first responders, long term care residents and teachers.

