35 years later: Director of Challenger Learning Center remembers the Challenger explosion

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Jan. 28, 1986, seven crew members boarded the Space Shuttle Challenger. The shuttle exploded 73 seconds after liftoff.

“There had been a lot of promotion and build-up to the launch that day so everyone was excited,” said Tom Cravens, the Director of the Challenger Learning Center in Hazard.

Cravens said he was working when the news broke of the explosion.

”I went home that day for lunch,” said Cravens. “I turned on the TV and that’s when I saw the footage of what had happened,” he added.

He added that 35 years later the mission of those onboard continues through educating students.

“We have teachers that are bringing their students to the Challenger Center who came as students themselves,” said Cravens.

The families of the astronauts opened the first Challenger Center in 1988 as a way to remember their legacy.

”How could anyone have imagined 35 years ago that this positive thing would be in small rural communities,” added Cravens.

The impacts of the astronauts can be seen all throughout the country

”You know the efforts they took just months after that tragedy happened,” said Cravens. “You know, it might say it changed the world.”

