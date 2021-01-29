4 tips to help protect your digital privacy

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Millions of dollars are taken from people each year by online hacks. Thursday is a day to remind you of ways to keep your personal information safe, National Data Privacy Day.

Experts say what your businesses used to do to keep their data safe is exactly what you need to do at home for your private information.

One of the first things you need to be aware of is keeping your computers current. That alert that pops up that your virus protection is out of date is real and you should not put off getting it updated.

It’s not just money that people will try to take from you, it’s personal pictures and documents. Stuff some hackers may think you’d pay big money to get back.

“So just think about the number of important documents. Pictures for example, that you have online. If you only have one copy of that, then that could be catastrophic if someone either hacks your data, it gets encrypted through ransomware which is a virus that encrypts all your data and you cannot get it back until you pay your ransom,” said Joe Sellars, with InnerDigital.

For that reason, Sellars said a two-factor authentication is important. He says yes, it’s annoying to do two steps to get into your phone or computer, but it’s better than the headache of trying to correct big problems down the road.

And remember if you see an ad for say a $200 dollar product for 12 bucks it’s too good to be true it probably is.

“We firmly believe in Ben Franklins an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. So our goal is to keep systems up and running, not wait until they break. So monitor and maintain systems for businesses in a few cases for private customers as well, especially if they’re already a business partner of ours,” said Sellars. “One customer had 11 years of pictures because he didn’t have a backup, and they got super lucky. I was able to recover the data, but that’s the exception, not the rule. Usually, if the hard drive crashes there’s a chance it’s gone forever.”

Sellars’ Top 4 Tips

Keep Computer Current

2-factor Authentication

Firewalls for Business & Home

Be Cautious of phishing scams

