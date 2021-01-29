Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking more active weather this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a cold end to the week, another round of active weather moves in for this weekend and early next week, bringing rain and more wintry weather.

Bundle up if you plan to be out this evening or tonight as cold temperatures continue. We’ll fall into the 20s fairly quickly by sunset and then continue to fall into the lower 20s by late tonight and possibly teens overnight for some areas. Winds will remain light to moderate at times, making wind chill values feel in the teens by tonight as well. Fortunately, the dry condition will continue tonight with mostly clear skies.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 20s and even upper teens in a few regions. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next system, but we’ll stay on the dry side through the first half of the day. As we head into Saturday evening and night, a wintry mix will move in and transition to rain from southwest to the northeast. Far northern Kentucky will see better chances for a wintry mix, but parts of central and eastern Kentucky could still see the treat initially as well.

Heading into the second half of the weekend, temperatures will surge, and we will have all rain showers continue throughout the day. As the low-pressure system continues to the east Sunday night and then into early next week, that rain will then transition to all snow showers that could lead to more accumulation across our region. Temperatures on Sunday could surge into the lower 50s before the cooldown takes over and sends us back into the 30s most of next week.

