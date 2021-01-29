Amber Alert issued for missing girls, 12 and 13, in Fla.

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl believed to be with an older teen and last seen in the Homestead area.

Jazmine Brown, 12, was described as a black girl about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

Markevia Wright, 13, is a black female about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.

The children may be in the company of Keon Kiser, a black male, 16 years old, 6 feet tall, 135 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or call 911.

