BG massage therapist accused of sexually abusing customer, videotaping victim

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing multiple charges after a female victim and customer accused him of sexual assault.

On January 21, officers began investigating a complaint that stemmed from a massage business located on Crossing Boulevard. The victim stated to officers that she had received a massage from Mark Cline who is a licensed massage therapist.

According to the arrest report, Cline is accused of inappropriately touching the victim without her consent.

Officers made contact with Cline at his house and brought him to the police station. Police said that Cline admitted to touching the victim in a sexual manner without her consent and also used his iPad to record the victim during a previous visit in which parts of her body were exposed.

Cline was arrested and charged with sexual abuse 1st degree and video voyeurism. He was released from jail on a $25,000 bond which was partially secured, according to the jail’s website.

