Can Asia Durr’s long-term COVID struggles encourage others to get vaccinated?

Asia Durr, a former UofL women's basketball player, in Dec. of 2018
Asia Durr, a former UofL women's basketball player, in Dec. of 2018(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former University of Louisville basketball star Asia Durr’s ongoing struggle with COVID-19 puts a new face with the term “long-hauler.”

Durr, who is now an elite professional athlete, continues to have debilitating symptoms. She revealed to HBO “Real Sports” she lost 32 pounds. Her career is in doubt.

Durr advised her followers on Twitter to “Please take COVID seriously. It’s very real.”

Her struggle with COVID-19 and willingness to share her story is viewed as a potentially powerful reality check.

“I think that brings to home really a very important point,” Timothy Findley Jr, the Justice and Freedom Coalition founder, said. “That is, anyone can get this virus and we all need to get the vaccination.”

Findley is among those pushing Louisville’s Black community to set aside its historic distrust and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Morning Consult polling found Black Americans were far less likely to get vaccinations than other racial groups.

Unfounded allegations involving baseball legend Hank Aaron have boosted the skeptics.

“When you hear stories like, ‘Well, [Aaron] took the COVID-19 vaccine and then eight days later he passed away.’ Well, that’s true but was that the reason?” AMPED Executive Director Dave Christopher, a public health advocate, said. “There’s just these things that have been put out there that kind of cause people to take a step back.”

On Thursday, the Louisville Metro Department of Health reported the vaccination rate in Louisville’s Black community was 2.9%.

“If in fact you can get this vaccine and prevent yourself from getting sick, do it,” Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds said. “Because it’s not just a life-or-death thing, it’s a quality-of-life issue. And I think Asia’s story is a great example of that.”

There are signs that attitudes are changing.

Even as the Black community numbers are still low, people surveyed by Morning Consult who are in favor of getting the vaccine are now 24 points higher than at the end of October.

