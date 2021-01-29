Advertisement

Chipotle surprises Ohio airman with year of free burritos

‘This is the best homecoming ever!’
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - When Charles DeRaedt hit the ground after returning from a deployment in the Middle East with the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing on Tuesday, he already had his plans set.

“I’m going to drop my bags off, and I’m going to Chipotle,” he said.

It didn’t take long for Chiptole to get wind of DeRaedt’s plans. The restaurant has reached out to the airman and surprised him with free burritos for a year.

DeRaedt was on his third deployment with the 180th. He returned with more than 200 Ohio Air National Guard members on Tuesday.

In a direct message conversation with @ChiptoleTweets, DeRaedt said, “This is the best homecoming ever!”

Chipotle surprised Ohio Air National Guard airman Charles DeRaedt with free burritos for a year.
Chipotle surprised Ohio Air National Guard airman Charles DeRaedt with free burritos for a year.(WTVG)

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that DeRaedt had been deployed as part of the group defending the Capitol. It has been updated to reflect the correct deployment.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear releases regional vaccine site information; concerns raised that some people in the priority group are being overlooked
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
UK men’s basketball program on pause, Texas matchup canceled
Another blast of wintry weather blows in this weekend and early next week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | This snowy round wraps up, and the next one blows in soon

Latest News

Danville HS coach Clay Clevenger led the Admirals to the 2017 state 2A title
Danville fires head football coach, Clay Clevenger
Photo Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear's Facebook
VACCINE TEAM | Gov. Andy Beshear answers vaccine rollout questions
An eastern Kentucky family is displaced, with nothing, after a fire burned down their home.
Rowan Co. organization helps family of nine after their house burns down
Temple's head coach John Chaney yells directions to his players during the the first half of...
John Chaney, 89, Temple’s commanding basketball coach, dies
CEO Chris Peck says depression, suicidal thoughts, or behavioral issues have been more...
Nonprofit Hope Hill aims to help children with mental health struggles through an ‘in-home intensive’ program