Danville fires head football coach, Clay Clevenger

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Clay Clevenger, who guided Danville High School to the 2017 Kentucky 2A championship, was fired on Friday. Clevenger made the announcement on social media.

“At 2:45 today, The Superintendent and Principal called me in and told me I was fired as Head Football Coach at DHS,” Clevenger tweeted. “They said they want to go in a different direction.”

The former Danville player took over in 2013 for Sam Harp, who resigned to pursue a coaching job in Tennessee.

Clevenger leaves Danville with a 65-32 record, including a 2A runner-up finish in 2016. Since winning a title in 2017, Clevenger’s Admirals are 12-17 over the last three years.

To any player/ parent that didn’t get this and to all my former players! I love you all and appreciate all your hard work for this program over the years! We made a difference! As I always told you all PLAY THE NEXT PLAY! pic.twitter.com/cW2fuj08RS — Danville Football (@AdsFootball11) January 29, 2021

