Danville fires head football coach, Clay Clevenger
Guided Admirals to 2017 state championship
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Clay Clevenger, who guided Danville High School to the 2017 Kentucky 2A championship, was fired on Friday. Clevenger made the announcement on social media.
“At 2:45 today, The Superintendent and Principal called me in and told me I was fired as Head Football Coach at DHS,” Clevenger tweeted. “They said they want to go in a different direction.”
The former Danville player took over in 2013 for Sam Harp, who resigned to pursue a coaching job in Tennessee.
Clevenger leaves Danville with a 65-32 record, including a 2A runner-up finish in 2016. Since winning a title in 2017, Clevenger’s Admirals are 12-17 over the last three years.
