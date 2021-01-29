Advertisement

Danville fires head football coach, Clay Clevenger

Guided Admirals to 2017 state championship
Danville HS coach Clay Clevenger led the Admirals to the 2017 state 2A title
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Clay Clevenger, who guided Danville High School to the 2017 Kentucky 2A championship, was fired on Friday. Clevenger made the announcement on social media.

“At 2:45 today, The Superintendent and Principal called me in and told me I was fired as Head Football Coach at DHS,” Clevenger tweeted. “They said they want to go in a different direction.”

The former Danville player took over in 2013 for Sam Harp, who resigned to pursue a coaching job in Tennessee.

Clevenger leaves Danville with a 65-32 record, including a 2A runner-up finish in 2016. Since winning a title in 2017, Clevenger’s Admirals are 12-17 over the last three years.

