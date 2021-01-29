Ephraim McDowell Hospital vaccine site scheduling appointments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville is taking appointments for Kentuckians to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

It is part of a partnership between the state and Kroger to speed up vaccine distribution.

Currently, appointments at McDowell must be done over the phone and cannot be made online.

You can call (859) 936-8350 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pre-register.

It’s for people in Phases 1A and 1B. People 70 years old and up will get priority.

