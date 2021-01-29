Georgetown man accused of shooting wife in the face

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County man is in jail accused of shooting his wife in the face.

The Georgetown Police Department arrested Larry Gibson early Friday morning.

Gibson called 911 late Thursday night and admitted to shooting his wife, according to his arrest citation.

Police said Gibson told them he pointed the gun at the victim out of anger before shooting her.

Officers responded to the couple’s home on Pocahontas Trail and found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Gibson is charged with attempted murder-domestic violence and assault.

