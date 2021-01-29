Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 2,608 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate drops below 9%

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,608 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 358,478 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.75 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 424 are in kids 18 or younger.

This is the 11th straight day the positivity rate has decreased.

VACCINE TEAM | Gov. Andy Beshear answers vaccine rollout questions

There were 57 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 3,668.

As of Friday, 1,505 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 355 are in the ICU, and 199 are on ventilators. At least 43,052 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Our declining positivity rate shows that Kentuckians are continuing to make those small sacrifices we’ve been talking about all year in order to protect each other until we get enough vaccines for everyone who wants one,” said Gov. Beshear. “Wearing masks around people from different households, social distancing, washing their hands, staying home when they can and getting tested regularly. It’s the simple things you’re probably sick of hearing about by now that can make the biggest difference as we near the finish line.”

