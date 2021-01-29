Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More wintry weather for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The entire weekend won’t be wintry. It looks like rain will sweep in on Sunday.

Our Friday will stay pretty calm. The chill will not go anywhere this afternoon. Highs will rise above the freezing mark. That is the best part of the day.

The next big thing is the weekend system. Upon arrival, snow will push through the region. It doesn’t last forever because rain will takeover. There will probably be a round of a wintry mix that develops. I am thinking that we track a period of freezing rain. It could lead to a glazing of ice in our northeastern counties. Eventually, the transition from the wintry stuff to rain will happen.

This system will have an impact for several days. By Sunday night we are tracking snow again. More accumulation could be coming our way.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

