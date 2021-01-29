Advertisement

John Chaney, 89, Temple’s commanding basketball coach, dies

He had 741 wins and was twice named national coach of the year.
Temple's head coach John Chaney yells directions to his players during the the first half of...
Temple's head coach John Chaney yells directions to his players during the the first half of their basketball game with Duke, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2006, in Philadelphia. Duke won 74-66 (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)(TOM MIHALEK | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - John Chaney, one of the nation’s leading Black coaches during a Hall of Fame career at Temple, has died. He was a commanding figure on the court and admired as much for his mentoring of players as for the team’s success.

He became a de facto father to dozens of his players, many coming from broken homes. Chaney led Temple to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances over 24 seasons, including five NCAA regional finals. He had 741 wins and was twice named national coach of the year.

He often said his biggest goal was to give poor kids a chance at an education. John Chaney was 89 years old.

