Kentucky Newsmakers 1/31: Rep. David Mead; Rep. Angie Hatton

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Representative David Meade and Democratic House Minority Whip Angie Hatton.

The Kentucky legislature is getting ready to return to Frankfort and continue the 2021 regular session. In the early days of the session, Republicans who control both chambers pushed through restrictions on the governor’s emergency authority. Gov. Beshear vetoed the measure and is now seeking a form of compromise.

The legislature also needs to pass a state budget and figure out how to spend the $12 billion in taxes that gets raked into Frankfort.

And the horse industry is begging for some relief after a state Supreme Court ruling forced some tracks to close historical racing facilities.

Rep. David Meade, the House speaker pro tempore from the Republican House Majority is here to talk with Bill Bryant about these issues, along with Democratic House Minority Whip Angie Hatton, who brings the Democratic perspective on what lawmakers are up to.

