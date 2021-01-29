Advertisement

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky hospital is accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will be giving out vaccines for those in the 1A through 1C phase categories. Appointments can be made every Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Lake Cumberland is able to vaccinate 500 per week, based on a supply from the Kentucky Department of Public Health. To date, they’ve vaccinated 3,000 people. Most of the appointments are for healthcare personnel, first responders, school personnel and those 70 and over.

Gov. Beshear releases regional vaccine site information; concerns raised that some people in the priority group are being overlooked

They say they’ve already vaccinated many people over the age of 70--people who they say were thrilled to get the shot.

“They are very thankful for how this is going to change their quality of life going forward. And they understand it’s very important to be vaccine heroes,” said Dr. Amanda Ferebee with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

To clarify who these vaccinations are for, 1A is health care personnel, 1B is first responders, those 70 and over, and school personnel, and 1C, based on supplies and demand is 60 and over, those with health conditions, and all essential workers.

The appointments are available on a first come, first serve basis. The hotline to call is 1-844-675-3390.

