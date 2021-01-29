Lexington Health dept. moving to limited Phase 1B vaccinations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is targeting citizens age 70 and older who need help getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department is continuing to vaccinate anyone in Phase 1A and those in Phase 1B who are:

• Age 70 and older, AND have issues with mobility/transportation/technology preventing them from getting vaccinated at other locations.

Anyone falling into the above categories can sign up to be notified about future clinics here. This does not register you for future clinics. It is a way to be notified about future vaccination clinics as they become available.

You can also call the health department at (859) 899-222 or email them at covid19vaccine@lfchd.org.

When the time comes to register, this video can be used as a guide to help you get signed up.

If you received your first dose from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, the health department will contact you about scheduling your second dose.

The health department says the vaccine will not be administered to those who have already received a COVID-19 vaccine, those who have been vaccinated with any other vaccine within the 14 days prior to vaccination, and those who are not feeling well or have not yet recovered from a current COVID-19 infection.

