Lexington homeless shelter administers COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington homeless shelter has started to give out COVID-19 vaccines.

The Catholic Action Center has given shots to 25 people living in the shelter.

Director Ginny Ramsey says clients who are 70 and up and suffer from heart, lung and kidney problems got the vaccine.

She says focusing on that group first is important because of how dangerous the virus could be for their health conditions.

“We know that this is going to be a week-by-week process because the health department, God bless them, they are receiving the vaccine and trying to get them out to the most vulnerable populations which of course ours is,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says the shelter needs more than 100 vaccine sin order to cover everyone inside.

