Lexington Senior Center helping seniors sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the last few weeks the city of Lexington has been vaccinating healthcare workers and first responders, but soon they’ll shift their focus.

And they’ll get some help from the staff at the Lexington Senior Center.

With the state of Kentucky opening four mass vaccination sites, including one ran by Kroger at the Kentucky Horse Park, the city of Lexington will begin shifting their focus from vaccinating healthcare workers, and all people over 70, to only people age 70 and older who have issues with mobility/transportation/technology preventing them from getting vaccinated at other locations.

They have held two test runs so far vaccinating hundreds of seniors. The first was at Consolidated Baptist Church on Wednesday, and the second was held Thursday at the Lexington Senior Center.

The director there says one issue for them is just how many senior citizens in Lexington don’t have access to the Internet or email. Meaning, they need a way to contact someone directly. They’ve also been reaching out to the seniors in their database.

“We have about 6,600 seniors over the age of 60 in our database and 49 percent of them don’t have email. So we totally understand, we have a person who answers the phone because everybody really wants to talk to a human being. And wanted to get answers,” said Kristy Stambaugh, director of aging and disability services.

So if you fit the criteria or know someone who does, you can contact the senior center directly, or sign up on the health department website. Seniors over the age of 70 who do not have access to the internet and would like to receive notification when the COVID vaccine is available they can also call 311.

It’s important to note that signing up on the health department’s website doesn’t register you to get a vaccine, but will notify you when future vaccines become available.

Officials with the Kentucky Horse Park tell us their site is being overseen by state emergency management.

