LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says a Lexington teen has died after being shot.

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Dominico Cloyd. He was shot Saturday near North Upper Street and Idaho Avenue.

So far, police haven’t released any details on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.