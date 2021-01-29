Advertisement

Man with life-threatening injuries in hospital following shooting in Lexington

Man was found in Lexington park
The Lexington Police Department has no information on a suspect in a shooting.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One man was seriously injured following a shooting at a Lexington park.

It happened Monday, Jan. 25th around 10:20 p.m.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers received a call from a man saying he had been shot at Meadowbrook Park on Harvard Drive.

Police said the victim, a man in his 20′s, was not able to give them any details about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is given.

