Morehead State rolls past JSU for eighth consecutive win

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. -- Junior guard DeVon Cooper and sophomore guard Ta’lon Cooper combined for 37 points - each registering a season-high - and the Morehead State men’s basketball team scored a season-high for points in a half (50) as the Eagles never trailed in the contest and raced away to knock off Jacksonville State 85-66 on the road Thursday night for the program’s eighth consecutive victory. Senior forward James Baker and junior guard Skyelar Potter joined the Coopers in double figures as the Eagles moved to 12-6 overall and 9-2 in the OVC, equaling the best 11-game league mark since the 2009-10 team. Morehead State also completed its first regular-season sweep over the Gamecocks since the 2014-15 campaign and upped its winning streak to the longest since a nine-game success streak in 2010-11. DeVon Cooper’s 20 markers established his career-high. MSU, which led only 35-32 at the half, outpaced JSU 50-34 in the final half and shot 59 percent (16-of-27) in that period, including 7-of-10 from three-point range. The Eagles finished 12-of-22 from distance, a season-high 54 percent. While JSU shot 45 percent overall, MSU’s top-rated OVC defense held the hosts to just 22 percent from outside the arc. The Eagles also committed a season-low 10 turnovers.