Report: Ohio lawmakers to introduce bill creating ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’

President Donald Trump bids the nation farewell as he leaves Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day.
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Two state representatives want June 14 recognized as “President Donald J. Trump Day” in Ohio, according to a report in the Ohio Capital Journal.

June 14 is Flag Day. It’s also President Trump’s birthday.

Republican Reps. Reggie Stoltzfus of Paris Twp. and Jon Cross of Kenton informed fellow lawmakers in a co-sponsor request email sent Friday and obtained by the Journal.

The representatives say they’re planning to introduce a bill in the Ohio House setting aside the day “to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history,” according to the Journal.

“Former President Donald J. Trump was our 45th President of the United States and against great odds, accomplished many things that have led our nation to unparalleled prosperity,” they wrote, according to the Journal.

The request reportedly concludes: “(Trump) personified the emotions of millions of Ohioans who for too long have felt marginalized by our government and the American political system. While the media tarnishes his achievements and his legacy, the legislation will help ensure that for one day each year the voices of millions of people from all corners of our state will be commemorated.”

As noted by the Journal, an honorary presidential holiday isn’t without precedent in Ohio. Feb. 6 is designated “Ronald Reagan Day.”

