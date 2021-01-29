Advertisement

Toddler killed in accidental shooting by 4-year-old in Miss.

A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.
A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.(Source: WDAM/Gray News)
By WDAM staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A 2-year-old girl died Friday after being accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said his department responded to the shooting on New Hope Road Friday morning.

The 2-year-old girl was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s department, the girl was shot once with a handgun.

The Hattiesburg Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear releases regional vaccine site information; concerns raised that some people in the priority group are being overlooked
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
UK men’s basketball program on pause, Texas matchup canceled
Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split
Gibson is accused of shooting his wife in the face in Georgetown.
Georgetown man accused of shooting wife in the face

Latest News

Magoffin County Health Department employees have been able to vaccinate more than 500 of their...
Rural counties face vaccine distribution challenges
Montgomery Co. coach Steve Wright questions a call on Friday
Montgomery Co. tops Paris, 84-45
UK's 13th annual Big Blue Slam kicks off on Jan. 25th through the 29th.
Kentucky wins Big Blue Slam blood drive
GRC coach Josh Cook talks to Cardinals' players
GRC mashes Mason Co., 83-55
Quinn Elliston has Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, which makes her highly vulnerable to illness.
Parent caregivers ‘feel forgotten,’ ask to be higher priority for vaccine