UK men’s basketball program on pause, Texas matchup canceled

Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020 Pro Day. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(Chet White | UK Athletics)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky’s men’s basketball program has been put on a 48-hour pause, canceling Saturday’s matchup against Texas.

The school says this is due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within the program.

This is the first cancellation of the season for Kentucky. UK’s previously scheduled games vs. Detroit Mercy and South Carolina were postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols within those programs.

