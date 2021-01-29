UK men’s basketball program on pause, Texas matchup canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky’s men’s basketball program has been put on a 48-hour pause, canceling Saturday’s matchup against Texas.

The school says this is due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within the program.

Our game vs. @TexasMBB set for tomorrow has been canceled. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our No. 1 priority.



➡️ https://t.co/JmkjNt9k2c pic.twitter.com/er9fO5OieP — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 29, 2021

This is the first cancellation of the season for Kentucky. UK’s previously scheduled games vs. Detroit Mercy and South Carolina were postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols within those programs.

