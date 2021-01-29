UK men’s basketball program on pause, Texas matchup canceled
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky’s men’s basketball program has been put on a 48-hour pause, canceling Saturday’s matchup against Texas.
The school says this is due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within the program.
This is the first cancellation of the season for Kentucky. UK’s previously scheduled games vs. Detroit Mercy and South Carolina were postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols within those programs.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.